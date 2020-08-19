WRENTHAM — A Foxboro man is facing a fourth driving under the influence charge following his arrest during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop.
Christopher M. Johnson, 43, 28 Pine St., was arrested about 3:30 p.m. following a stop on Cushing Drive in Wrentham.
Police say they stopped him after he drove by a police officer on Dedham Street in Norfolk, near the Wrentham line.
Johnson allegedly had oxycodone pills in his socks and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to police.
In addition to DUI, he faces charges in Wrentham District Court of unlawful possession of prescription narcotics, driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), driving to endanger and failing to stop for police, according to court records.
Johnson was previously charged with using another man’s identity following a single-car accident Aug. 1 on Pond Street in Norfolk.
He was also charged with driving with a suspended license, driving recklessly, refusing to identify himself, driving without a license in possession and failing to drive within marked lanes, according to court records.
