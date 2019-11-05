WRENTHAM — A Foxboro man arrested last week on weapons charges was ordered Tuesday to remain in pretrial detention without bail.
Michael T. Kennedy, 42, of Hanover Foxborough apartments on Fisher Street, was deemed a danger by Judge Steven Thomas in Wrentham District Court.
Kennedy has pleaded innocent to 11 charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a silencer and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled Dec. 4.
Kennedy was arrested last Wednesday night after his mother found a backpack in her son’s room that allegedly contained a pistol, an assortment of weapons parts, a silencer and ammunition.
When he was apprehended, police say Kennedy left a loaded Glock 9 mm semiautomatic pistol in the car he was in and was captured by police after a foot chase.
Under the state’s dangerousness law, Kennedy can be held in jail for up to 120 days without bail while the prosecution prepares for trial.
