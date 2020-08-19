FOXBORO — A 55-year-old local man suffered arm and other injuries Wednesday when the bicycle he was riding and a car collided at Oak and Mechanic streets, police said.
The victim was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment but fire officials said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The driver of the car, a local woman in her 70s, was not injured, according to police.
The accident occurred about 12:15 p.m.
Detective Lt. Kevin. Fitzgerald, an accident reconstruction expert, said drugs and alcohol were not factors.
The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was riding toward Sharon when the car, traveling in the opposite direction, turned left onto Oak Street and the collision occurred, Fitzgerald said.
The driver of the car will likely to receive a traffic citation, he said.
