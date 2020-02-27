After years of fighting to get a hands-free cellphone law passed in Massachusetts, Jerry Cibley got to go out with police and watch them enforce it.
The Foxboro resident lost his son in a distracted driving accident 13 years ago.
On Sunday, the day the new law went into effect, Cibley rode with Foxboro police Sgt. David Foscaldo and witnessed him stopping four drivers within 90 minutes.
“It’s about time,” Cibley said of the law going into effect. “We’re going to save lives. What’s better than saving lives?”
Cibley showed drivers a photo of his 18-year-old son Jordan.
“I don’t want your parents to go through what I went through,” Cibley told one. The meeting was part of a Channel 5 story posted on his website, hangupdrive.com.
Cibley’s bond with Fascaldo was formed the night his son died, when the officer accompanied the distraught father to the hospital and consoled him.
So far this week, Foxboro police officers have given verbal warnings to 18 drivers for violating the law, Lt. John Chamberlin said Thursday.
“It will definitely make a difference on the roadways, make them safer,” Chamberlin said.
Drivers are only getting warnings now and area police say it appears that most have heeded admonishments by law enforcement to obey the new hands-free law.
But beginning April 1, police will start issuing tickets for drivers who are caught holding their cellphones while driving. The penalties range from a $100 fine for the first offense to $500 for a third, with a requirement that drivers take a safety course.
Under the new law, drivers 18 and over are permitted to only touch devices to activate their cellphone in hands-free mode. Drivers younger than 18 are already not allowed to use any electronic devices, including cellphones.
In North Attleboro, police issued six warnings. Four of those were by two police officers who were specifically assigned to educate drivers about the new law during part of their shift.
Police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said it may be an indication people know about the new law and are obeying it. He also said it may be that many people are using Bluetooth to talk while they drive. But he also said it is a difficult law to enforce because cellphones can be kept out of sight.
“It’s not the easiest violation to find,” DiRenzo said.
In Norton, police stationed three officers in the center of town for two hours to warn drivers but found no violators.
“It appears from what we have seen that people have been obeying the law,” Norton police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath is skeptical that cellphones are any more of a distraction than talking to a passenger or drinking coffee.
He said his officers have not changed their patrol habits and will enforce it like any other traffic law.
“We’ll enforce it when we see it,” McGrath said.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said he did not have statistics available on the enforcement of the new law.
“In the long run, it will save lives,” Heagney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.