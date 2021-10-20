It appears officials may be able to avoid “a logistical nightmare” on Election Day next year as the state redraws legislative district boundaries.
Election officials in Foxboro and Mansfield had said they were worried that the new maps would cause major complications in balloting in state elections in 2022. Now, at least some of those worries may be eased by the lawmakers’ latest revisions to those maps.
Currently, the entire town of Foxboro is part of the 1st Bristol House district, long represented by state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield. Under an earlier draft proposal by the state Legislature, however, one voting precinct in the north end of town would have shifted to the 8th Norfolk, now represented by Rep. Ted Phillips, D-Sharon. Part of Mansfield, in the town’s northwestern end, would have shifted from Phillips’ district to that represented by Barrows.
This week, however, the Legislature’s joint redistricting committee issued a revised map that keeps district lines in Foxboro where they are now, according to published reports on Wednesday. It was unclear whether the district boundaries in Mansfield or elsewhere in the district would change. The full House is expected to vote on the new district lines on Thursday.
“I am hoping to review both Mansfield and Norton today,” Barrows said in an email Wednesday. “Not exactly sure if there will be much of a shift in lines in the various precincts.”
Mansfield Town Clerk Marianne Staples had not heard as of Wednesday morning what changes, if any, were planned in her town.
If the revised changes are approved, it will come as a relief to Foxboro Town Clerk Bob Cutler. Last week he pointed out that the lawmakers who drafted the redistricting maps were using voting precinct lines drawn in 2010. In an email Wednesday, Cutler said he couldn’t comment on “speculation” about the latest revision until he had seen the final maps.
Like other towns, Foxboro has to redraw those internal precinct boundaries now, a task it is due to complete by the end of the month. Mansfield recently completed the same process, adding a seventh voting precinct.
If the Legislature had maintained its proposed districts while local precinct boundaries changed, it might have resulted in a single precinct split between two different House districts, requiring two different ballots for legislative elections every two years, Cutler and Staples said last week.
“It would pose a logistical nightmare,” Cutler said.
Both Cutler and Staples said they had expressed their concerns to Barrows and other lawmakers.
The Legislature’s Special Joint Committee on Redistricting published its draft maps last week for all 200 of the state’s Senate and House seats, which is required every 10 years. They used data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The districts have to be roughly equal in size and, allowing for population shifts, some district boundaries have to be adjusted. Towns have to redraw their voting precinct lines as well, based on census data. This year, however those federal figures were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, setting back a process that’s usually completed — both locally and on the state level — much earlier in the year.
Among the proposed changes would be a realignment of the Norfolk & Bristol Senate District, now represented by State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro. While Feeney’s district would lose the towns of Medfield, Walpole, Seekonk and Rehoboth, it would gain North Attleboro and the whole of the city of Attleboro, currently split between Feeney’s district and that represented by Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham. Seekonk and Rehoboth would become part of a Senate district currently held by Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton.
Rausch would continue to represent Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk in the state Senate and pick up other precincts as well, including all of those in her home town of Needham
Most of the area’s House districts appear to remain unchanged in the latest version of the Legislature’s plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.