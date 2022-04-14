FOXBORO -- Alicia Beggs, a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Ahern Middle School, is one of five state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and she is in the running to be one of two national winners from Massachusetts.
The award is the highest honor bestowed by the federal government for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching, according to award's website, paemst.org.
Beggs said she learned she was a finalist in March. A ceremony recognizing the state finalists is scheduled for May 10.
At this point, applications are being reviewed by the National Science Foundation, which will submit their nominations for the national award to the White House.
“I was excited and honored to find out that I'm a finalist," said Beggs, who has been at Ahern for 14 years. "My principal, Kerryn Frazier, nominated me for this award in the fall and I really appreciate her confidence in me.”
She said her application specifically highlighted her use of math workshops and the benefits they bring for both teachers and students.
Frazier said there were numerous reasons behind her nomination of Beggs for the award.
"(Beggs) is a consummate professional, who stands out for her leadership among colleagues, passion for math and science, dedication to our students, reflective nature, and outstanding educational experience she provides students both in and outside the classroom,” Frazier said.
“Alicia creates a consistently engaging and high-quality learning experience for all students. I feel incredibly fortunate to have her on my staff,” Frazier said.
Beggs, she added, values relationships with and among her students and creates an environment in her classroom and in the school that ensures every student belongs, and every student knows they matter and are valued.
“She prioritizes taking time to get to know every student she works with, seeking to learn about and understand their strengths, needs, and interests,” Frazier said.
In addition to her classroom work, Frazier said Beggs is an invaluable member and leader of their broader school community.
As the Student Council Advisor, Beggs opens a wealth of avenues for students to grow as leaders, Frazier said, to have a voice in their school, and to serve their community and often partners with the school’s Parent Advisory Council on projects to enhance home and school connections. These have included an annual Winter Carnival and this year’s Spring Fling.
Also, as a leader on her grade-level math and science team, Frazier said Beggs has organized and led a STEM day for students which has entailed communicating with families and professionals in the community to create a multitude of authentic STEM challenges and activities that engage students in complex, higher-order thinking skills, while also giving them opportunities to learn from STEM professionals how their learning applies in the real world.
“I'm proud of the work we have done in Foxboro to develop a workshop model that is successful at the middle school level," Beggs said. "It's validating to be recognized at the state level for all the hard work my colleagues and I have put into making our curriculum what it is today, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent Massachusetts at the national level.”
Her goal as a teacher is to create a space where all students feel comfortable and valued so that they can reach their full potential.
She said she loves her job and working at the Ahern.
“I view myself as a lifelong learner and am eager to continue to implement new teaching strategies to improve my teaching and make learning fun for my students,” Beggs said.
The other nominees are Lisa Beauchemin, a math interventionist at Mosier Elementary School in South Hadley; Shane Jackson, a math teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Milford; David Kujawski, a science teacher at Bird Middle School in Walpole; and Raushanah Muhammad, a science teacher at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School in Boston.