FOXBORO -- As a boy, town native Justin Sulham had a favorite spot to sit in the Orpheum Theatre, now called the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. It was a seat nestled in the back corner of the venue.
There, he escaped into the world of film, living vicariously through movie characters and their story lines.
On Saturday, Sulham, who now lives in Providence, will be sitting in the very same spot, but this time the film he will be seeing on the big screen -- “Black Vulture” -- will be his own. It will be a private screening for his family, friends and other invitees.
“I was 5 years old when I saw my first film ('Turner & Hooch' with Tom Hanks) in the Orpheum, and now, to be bringing my work back to this same theater is like a dream come true,” said Sulham, 40.
“Black Vulture” differs from many of the projects Sulham has taken on. It's a love story that takes place "within the world of horror,” Sulham said.
The short film focuses on a man looking to find his way out of the New England wilderness and back to the woman he loves after he finds himself caught in the midst of a ritualistic hunt.
What makes this film special for Sulham, though, is the way in which it was produced.
“I brought on a professional cinematographer, I brought in a full crew -- we had about 30 people work on it, and we used high-end film equipment -- the shooting was all done on RED cameras,” Sulham explained.
“I didn’t treat this like anything else that I’ve ever done before,” he said.
Though filming, which took place in locations throughout Massachusetts, including Rockport, Gloucester and Douglas, was only scheduled to take five or six shooting days, two complications delayed the process.
After initially being postponed because of inclement weather, the filming of a scene involving a large fire was further delayed by the acquisition of permits from fire officials to conduct the sizeable burn.
That challenge alone set filming back by six weeks.
The second complication was a March 5 car accident on Interstate 95 South in Attleboro, which delayed filming by another weekend and has since left Sulham dealing with the aftermath of a severe concussion.
Despite the challenges, though, Sulham and his crew finally finished filming “Black Vulture” on June 3.
“I shot through my recovery because I was on a mission," he said. "I set out to complete this film and I wasn’t going to let a car accident or a near-death experience stop me.”
Sulham is no stranger to adversity, though.
He says that when he was a child, his parents struggled with substance abuse, and at just 15 years old, he began living on his own.
It was during these formative years that Sulham discovered his interest in video production.
“In 5th or 6th grade, I operated the spotlights at Ahern Middle School in Foxboro. I loved taking the people in the shadows and bringing them into the light,” Sulham said.
“I also loved making short films while I was in middle school and high school,” he added.
As he grew older, Sulham briefly pushed these passions to the side, instead convincing himself that he needed to focus on doing something more conventional.
But, his desire to create never quite went away, and in his 20s he once again decided to indulge his passion, this time by moving to Los Angeles.
“When that move went belly-up, I moved back to New England," he said. "I had no money, though, so I stayed in a relative’s pool shed for a year. It was in that shed that I had an aha moment.
"My relatives ran an extension cord from the house into the shed, and I was sitting on the floor next to the lawnmower one day, using the lamp’s light to write the timeline for a script that I wanted to write, even though I didn’t have the means of actually creating it," he said.
"It was winter, so it was about 7 degrees in the shed. I was wearing a pair of thermals, a pair of pants, and a jacket, and I was wrapped in a tarp. In that moment, I felt that creative spark and, I realized that I didn’t care how I was going to do it, but that I was going to do it. And, I haven’t looked back since.”
In addition to “Black Vulture,” Sulham previously released another short film, “Teddy: Chapter One.”
He has also worked in camera support and set lighting on a number of other popular movies and shows, including “Dexter,” “The Mothership,” “Spenser Confidential,” “Rampage” and “Don’t Look Up.”
“This is clearly what I love, and it’s what drives me. This is all I want to do for the rest of my life,” Sulham said. “And, to me, there’s nothing more special than waking up every day and getting to do what you love, surrounded by people you can’t get enough of. It’s the greatest job in the world.”
After the private screening in Foxboro, “Black Vulture” will make its way to the fall film festival circuit and will be available for streaming by the year’s end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.