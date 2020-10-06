FOXBORO — Town native and internationally known pop singer JoJo is pitching in to help get Joe Biden elected to the Oval Office.
The 29-year-old’s latest single, the power ballad “The Change,” is serving as the official anthem for Biden and his Democratic ticket running mate, Kamala Harris.
For “The Change,” which was released just last week, JoJo pleads with listeners to take it upon themselves to change the future.
“I’m just gonna look in the mirror and start there/I’m gonna be the change/I’m gonna start with my heart/I’m gonna be the light/my own light/that lights the way through the dark,” the song declares.
JoJo told Variety her experiences with the coronavirus influenced her on the song.
“I think we’ve all been maybe more introspective than we ever have been or were prepared to be, and I have realized that personal accountability is just something that’s probably on not just my mind, but other people’s as well,” she told the magazine.
The song was written by 11-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, who has penned songs for the likes of Celine Dion, Cher, Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson.
Warren told Variety her connection to Biden — the former vice president to Barack Obama — goes all the way back to the 2016 Academy Awards.
Biden introduced Warren and Lady Gaga’s “Til It Happens to You,” and later worked with the two on the It’s On Us sexual assault awareness initiative.
“Anything I can do to help him, I’ll do it,” Warren told the magazine.
Massachusetts, which used to be known for its presidential candidates, lately has been more connected to presidential runs with music.
Newton native Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” was used for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid for the office.
JoJo, whose real name is Joanna Noëlle Levesque, sings, writes and has acted, and she has sold millions of albums.
Growing up in Foxboro, she began performing in singing competitions and local talent shows at a young age, steadily moving her musical career along.
Her debut album came out in 2004, peaking at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and was later certified platinum, selling over 4 million copies worldwide. At age 13, JoJo became the youngest solo artist in history to top the charts, with her debut single “Leave (Get Out).”
JoJo has also appeared in films and TV shows, including “R.V.” with Robin Williams and “Hawaii Five-0.”
Her new album, “Good to Know,” with the lead singles “What U Need” and “Man,” was released in May. A tour supporting the album is set to begin next April.
