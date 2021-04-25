Foxboro and Norfolk are earmarked for state grant money to make their communities more driver and pedestrian friendly.
Foxboro is getting $27,121 to pilot curb extensions using traffic delineators, with the possibility of future permanent construction.
Norfolk is receiving $32,775.50 to install benches on Town Hill -- the town common -- and detectable warning surfaces throughout the heart of Norfolk's pedestrian network.
The grants are part of $5.32 million awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to 36 cities and towns and two public transit authorities in the fifth round of funding from the state's Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program.
The program, launched in November, provides technical and funding assistance to help cities and towns conceive, design, and implement changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce, with a focus on the challenges of winter.
The program provides grants from $5,000 to $500,000 for municipalities and transit authorities to quickly launch changes for safer walking, biking, public transit, recreation, commerce, and civic activities.
MassDOT is particularly focused on projects that respond to the current public health crisis and provide safe mobility for children and elders to public transportation and open space and parks.
The state to date has handed out $26.4 million for municipal Shared Streets projects.
