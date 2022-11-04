The Foxboro Police Department is now accredited with the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission and the North Attleboro Police Department has been re-accredited.
The commission, a private, independent agency that reviews police policies, procedures and facilities, presented the accreditation last month at its meeting in Marlboro.
“This is proud and historic moment in the history of the Foxboro Police Department,” Police Chief Michael Grace said on the department’s Facebook page.
North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade said: “This is a prestigious award in the field of law enforcement in Massachusetts attesting to the department’s commitment to adhering to the profession’s best practices.”
McQuade said the department is proud of having maintained this status since it was first attained in 2015.
The accreditation process is a voluntary evaluation by the commission of police departments who strive to meet and maintain the top standards of law enforcement.
An assessment team reviews operations, policies, and procedures in various areas including management, technical support activities, emergency response planning, training, facilities, equipment, evidence handling, use of force and vehicle pursuit policies.
By attaining accreditation, the commission says, a police department can reduce losses in liability claims.
North Attleboro Capt. Jason Roy was was accreditation manager for the department.
In Foxboro, Deputy Chief Richard Noonan was assisted by Executive Assistant Lee McCarthy and Sgts. Lucas Drayton and Adam Byrnes.
Of the 256 law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts that participate in MPAC, 104 are accredited. Other departments in The Sun Chronicle readership area that are accredited are Norton and Franklin. There are 21 that are certified, which is a less rigorous standard.
Over 100 are currently undergoing an assessment, including Attleboro, Mansfield, Wrentham and Seekonk.
The 11-member commission is made up of six members appointed by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, one by the Massachusetts Municipal Association, and one by the Massachusetts Police Association.
