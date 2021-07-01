A pair of local projects are included in a massive infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. House on Thursday.
Among them are safety improvements at the intersection of Walnut Street and Route 140 in Foxboro. It was funded at $2 million out of $3.5 million requested. The money will go toward signals for the intersection to complete development of nearly 250 affordable housing units.
Also part of the package was the North Attleboro section of a regional bike and walking trail. Fully funded at $1.5 million, it creates a 2.5-mile, off-road, multi-use pathway connecting to a regional pathway network planned in adjacent communities. The local section of the trail will go past the town’s World War I Memorial Park, the industrial park and community schools.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss supported the projects in committee votes. They were among several in his district that area officials have been pushing. Auchincloss, D-Newton, whose district includes The Sun Chronicle area, is a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Massachusetts would receive an estimated $4.46 billion in federal-aid highway programs and $2.9 billion in public transportation funding under the act, the congressman’s office said.
“The construction of new walking and biking trails will provide community members and neighbors a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty that North Attleboro has to offer,” state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, said in a statement.
The $759 billion infrastructure bill, House Democrats say, will serve as grounds for negotiations with the Senate if the upper chamber passes its roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.
The package provides $343 billion for roads, bridges and safety programs, $109 billion for transit agencies and $95 billion for rail. It also includes $117 billion for drinking water programs and $51 billion for wastewater infrastructure. The bill passed 221-201, with two Republicans joining Democrats.
“In delivering on a commitment to ensure clean water for our children, connection to jobs, and innovative mobility, Democrats are showing that we’re moving forward and not being hamstrung by obstructionism,” said Auchincloss.
“The Senate now has the legislative framework it needs to make a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure plan a reality,” he said.
