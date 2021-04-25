Foxboro, Norton and Franklin are receiving state funds for converting their streetlights to LED energy saving lights.
Foxboro has been awarded $47,104, Norton $38,884, and Franklin $73,412.
As part of its celebration last week of Earth Week, the state announced the award of $5.5 million to 77 cities and towns through the Rapid LED Streetlight Conversion Program.
The program provides grant funding for 30 percent of the cost of materials and installation associated with converting conventional high-pressure sodium (HPS) streetlights to light emitting diode (LED) technology, which is capable of cutting electricity usage by 50 to 70 percent. The longer-lasting fixtures can also reduce routine maintenance costs by at least 50 percent.
The program is supporting the installation of 116,139 LED streetlights that are projected to reduce electricity usage by more than 35.1 million kilowatt hours (kWh) and lower costs for municipalities by over $5.4 million per year, while avoiding over 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions -- equivalent to taking over 2,150 cars off the road.
“Innovative and cost-effective energy efficiency programs like this streetlight conversion program are a key component of our emissions reduction strategy to achieve our climate and energy goals of the future,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.
“As we make this shift in the Commonwealth towards clean energy and increased sustainability, we will continue to work with our municipalities to meet our shared climate goals,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added.
Launched in 2017, the streetlight program is jointly administered by the state Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and the regional planning agency, Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC).
State Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides added, “Investments from this program will result in increased visibility and safety in communities, as well as reductions in light pollution, while delivering significant cost savings to municipalities.”
In addition to energy efficiency, the benefits of LED streetlights include their ability to provide more uniform lighting to enhance visibility and safety and to reduce glare and light pollution by reflecting less light into the atmosphere, preserving the dark sky for stargazers and for wildlife that rely on it for navigation and other behaviors.
Unlike conventional streetlights, LED lights can be equipped with wireless controls that can be dimmed to provide the level of illumination needed at any given time and generate even greater GHG emissions, energy, and cost savings benefits.
