FOXBORO -- The lines of succession in Foxboro’s municipal administration became a bit more complicated this week, after Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns announced his pending departure to become Boxborough’s new town administrator.
Johns, a South Foxboro native who served as the town’s veterans services administrator prior to being named to his current post four years ago, is expected to start his new job in November.
Citing “mixed emotions” over the career move, Johns confirmed his pending departure Tuesday afternoon in an email to town department heads.
Johns said he had hoped to wait until a formal contract was executed with the select board in Boxborough before announcing the news locally, but that word already had started to spread.
“I always preach to employees that the way you arrive and even more so, the way you depart an organization, is a sign of character,” Johns wrote in his email. “I plan to practice what I preach by leaving all my affairs in good order, with solid contracts in place and great labor relations intact.”
In addition to his duties as assistant town manager, Johns has held dual responsibilities as the town’s human resources officer for the past four years.
His announcement comes amidst a job search to find a replacement for Town Manager William Keegan, who officially retires at the end of January. Based on a projected timeline for that process, a successor to Keegan is expected to be named in early 2023.
Hired in 2014, Keegan is in the final year of a three-year contract currently paying a base salary of $218,972. That pact includes an agreement calling for him to remain on as a “special municipal employee” after his formal retirement through June 30, 2023 — or until a successor is appointed.
In his email, Johns said that he also had been a finalist for the town manager position in Middleborough.
A U.S. Navy veteran who served as an aviator, project director and budget manager from 1986 to 1988, Johns also is past president of the Mass. Veterans’ Service Officers Association.
Active as a Boy Scout leader for more than a decade, he received his undergraduate degree from Norwich University and holds master’s degrees from both the University of Massachusetts at Boston -- where he served for six years as an adjunct professor -- and the Sawyer Business School at Suffolk University.
He also has enrolled in courses at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
Johns is slated to replace Carter Terenzini of Moultonborough, N.H., who has been serving in an interim capacity since July 2021, when Ryan Ferrara, Boxborough’s former town administrator, left to pursue other career opportunities after being unable to reach contract renewal terms.