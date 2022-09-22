Foxboro town hall file photo building
FOXBORO -- The lines of succession in Foxboro’s municipal administration became a bit more complicated this week, after Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns announced his pending departure to become Boxborough’s new town administrator.

Johns, a South Foxboro native who served as the town’s veterans services administrator prior to being named to his current post four years ago, is expected to start his new job in November.