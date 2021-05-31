FOXBORO -- A local police officer has been recognized for excellence on duty by the Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement.
Officer Megan Allen, a two-year veteran, has been selected by the organization for an Excellence in Performance Award.
Allen was selected as this year's recipient based on her exemplary commitment, professionalism and an all-around compassion to help residents, according to police.
She will receive her award this week.
Among her other duties, Allen gave a public service announcement video on the police department’s Facebook page on healthy and unhealthy dating relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.