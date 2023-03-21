Spring St Foxboro Property
Property at 73 Spring St. in Foxboro has been declared an unauthorized junkyard.

FOXBORO — A homeowner’s property on Spring Street that neighbors claim has been an eyesore for years has been declared by the town to be an unauthorized junkyard.

Zoning board members voted last week to uphold building commissioner/zoning enforcement officer Scott Shippey’s findings that the property at 73 Spring St. violated zoning bylaw regulations with “unlawful” storage.