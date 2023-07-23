FOXBORO — With Gillette Stadium management now controlling sufficient on-site parking to accommodate sold-out events, the town will spend $60,000 to update parking and traffic control measures along its Route 1 corridor.

Members of the town select board approved the expenditure this past week after a presentation by public safety and planning officials who said the effort will focus on the long-standing practice of licensing privately-owned lots to supplement on-site stadium parking — a local institution since construction of Schaefer Stadium more than 50 years ago.