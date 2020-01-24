Town officials recently set the stage for upcoming financial deliberations by recommending an $85.46 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 — substantially higher than the 3.5 percent overall growth target which selectmen agreed to in late November.
Overall, the budget recommendation presented Tuesday night by Town Manager William Keegan calls for $4.69 million in additional spending, a 5.8 percent increase over current levels.
Under the proposed budget, municipal-side and school department operational spending would increase by 2.74 percent and 3.82 percent, respectively.
But this would be overshadowed by 8.42 percent growth in fixed expenses — driven primarily by principal and interest payments on borrowed funds, as well as employee pensions — and 16.2 percent growth in water and sewer department spending
Although water and sewer costs are rolled into the overall budget number, the department is self-funded, with revenues collected via water and sewer fees rather than by property tax revenue. The same is true for town recreation services.
Keegan, who walked selectmen through the proposed budget with the help of Finance Director George Samia, defended the recommendation.
“It’s a pretty responsible budget, actually,” he said. “Anybody who says otherwise is just not telling the truth.”
Absent $2.2 million in additional dollars allocated for debt service and water and sewer expense, Keegan pointed out the budget increase would have reflected a more reasonable 3.28 percent.
“It’s probably legitimate to say that,” he said.
Without providing too much detail, Keegan explained the proposed budget calls for two new full-time positions — a firefighter and a vehicle mechanic stationed at the public safety building — as well as several part-time positions.
According to Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, the new firefighter would enable the department to staff a third ambulance, delivering services which at times have been outsourced to third-party providers.
With ambulance runs already generating roughly $100,000 a month in revenue — average bills range from $1,000 to $1,200, Keegan said — the new position should pay for itself.
“We’re anticipating that being a net positive in terms of revenue for us,” he said.
The proposed mechanic, who presumably would remain a civilian assigned to the highway department, had been one of several suggested in a study of the public safety departments delivered last November by a New Hampshire-based consulting firm.
Kelleher said the new mechanic would complement two existing firefighter/mechanics responsible primarily for maintaining pumps, aerial ladders and other specialized firefighting equipment.
Part-time positions include a youth services librarian at the Boyden Library and a health department inspector. Both are budgeted for 19 hours or less and neither would receive benefits, Keegan said.
More than 60 percent of the money needed to fund the proposed fiscal 2021 budget — $52 million — would be generated by property taxes, with $10.7 million coming from local receipts and another $8.65 million from water and sewer fees — as well as several smaller sources (including $1.1 million in savings and surplus funds).
State aid, the other primary revenue source, has been estimated at $8.54 million, but Keegan and Samia both stressed that number could change before the state budget process is completed.
Even after dipping into savings to balance the proposed budget, Keegan pointed out the town would retain $4.76 million in free cash, as well as more than $4 million in water and sewer earnings.
Nonetheless, Selectman David Feldman said that he hoped to see a plan for “recharging” funds withdrawn from the town’s free cash account.
“I don’t want to see free cash continually leak,” Feldman said.
At this point, Keegan said selectmen should be prepared to endorse or make adjustment to the proposed budget within the next two weeks. This will enable members of the town’s advisory board to commence their annual budget review, he said.
