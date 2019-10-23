FOXBORO -- Getting a jump-start on budget planning for the upcoming fiscal year and trying to avoid a repeat of the clashes that prevailed last year, local officials and board members are holding special sessions to improve communication and smooth over any lingering differences.
Selectmen, school committee members and advisory committee members met in a joint session last Thursday night as they get ready to form next year's spending plan.
Billed as a joint financial summit, members of other town boards and various department heads and other town officials were also present.
Starting off with a presentation from Town Manager William Keegan, the parties broke down into focus groups to discuss among themselves budget priorities and other matters before regrouping to review each group's conclusions.
The format was similar to what is often used for community planning sessions.
"It was a good meeting. There was good turnout," selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson said. "It's always good to get everyone together in a room. I think this is definitely a positive first step to start thinking about everything early and getting all the stakeholders on the same page. I think it was a good step toward next year's budget season."
Keegan said the "meeting went very well. Great discussion and participation from all major policy boards."
A followup meeting is expected within the next month.
Last budget season, there were sharp disagreements between town officials and selectmen with advisory committee members over the $79 million budget that kicked into gear July 1.
One contentious spot was a $213,000 difference from what town meeting approved at the recommendation of the advisory committee and what selectmen and Keegan sought.
The shortfall partly involved pay for the town manager's office, and led to Keegan and advisory committee members disagreeing over their roles, particularly setting salaries.
Advisory board members had been open about reining in town spending growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.