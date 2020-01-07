FOXBORO — A suspect has been arrested in the brazen early morning burglary over the weekend at a home on Field Stone Road.
The 14-year-old juvenile will face a judge Tuesday in Dedham Juvenile Court on charges of unarmed burglary, malicious destruction of property and larceny from a building, according to police.
The burglary occurred just after 3 a.m. Saturday and police say one of the homeowners confronted the intruder, who then fled the home.
Police executed a search warrant of the suspect's home and made the arrest Monday, according to police.
The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the detective division.
Because of the suspect's age, no other information will be released, police said.
When asked what led to the identification and arrest of the suspect, Lt. Richard Noonan said he could not comment on the investigation other than to say the arrest was the result of "good old-fashioned police work."
No one was injured in the burglary.
Police searched the area with the help of Mansfield police and a Mansfield police K-9 unit but no suspects were found at the time.
Detectives were able to gather evidence at the scene, which police did not disclose.
In addition, officers went door-to-door in surrounding neighborhoods to check for surveillance video and evidence of other crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.