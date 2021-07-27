FOXBORO — An Attleboro man faces charges he was selling cocaine at the town-owned horseshoe pits on Elm Street to players in an adult league.
The suspect, Ronald A. Sankey, 54, of 33 Catherine Drive, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Wrentham District Court to distribution of cocaine.
He was released on his own recognizance.
Foxboro police say they began an investigation after receiving complaints of drug use and sales at the horseshoe pits. The pits are used by an adult league that plays throughout the summer months, according to police.
Officers conducted surveillance Monday night and allegedly witnessed Sankey doing a “hand-to-hand” drug transaction and counting money near a pickup truck, according to a police report.
Before making the alleged drug transactions, police say Sankey met with a supplier who parked a car at the fields.
He was allegedly seen making a “hand-to-hand” transaction with the driver of the car, according to police, before the driver left.
After allegedly witnessing at least three drug transactions, police entered the horseshoe pit field and arrested Sankey about 8 p.m. after he got into the passenger side of a car.
A plastic bag containing a white powdery substance weighing 6.1 grams and a small amount of cash were seized from Sankey, according to the report.
Police say they also seized a scale from inside the car and other baggies.
The driver of the car was questioned by police but was not arrested.
Sankey allegedly admitted to possessing “an eighth of coke” and told officers he “shares it with some of his friends.”
After his arraignment, Sankey’s lawyer, Jonathan Rutley of Canton, said he will be pursuing a legal challenge to his client’s arrest.
“There are some issues regarding the stop and search that we look forward to litigating in this matter,” Rutley said.
Sankey was also arrested on two shoplifting warrants in Attleboro District Court from 2018 and 2019. He allegedly failed to appear in court on the warrants and was told to appear Wednesday.
In a press release, police allege Sankey “has been openly dealing suspected cocaine during the league for the past several weeks.”
Police say the powder seized will be tested to make sure it is cocaine and not fentanyl.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found a dramatic increase nationwide in substances believed to be cocaine testing positive for fentanyl.
Involved in the investigation and arrest were Detective Michael Alberts, Lt. Kenneth Fitzgerald and officers Ryan McGrath, Megan Allen and Scott Dion.
Anyone who wishes to make a complaint about drug issues can email tipline@foxboroughpolice.com. The tips will be kept anonymous.
