FOXBORO -- A Rhode Island man was due in court Monday, facing charges of having a 9 mm pistol without a permit in his SUV, following a traffic stop Sunday.
According to police, Richard Chauvette III, 21, of West Warwick, RI, was pulled over on Washington Street because the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving had an expired registration.
Sgt. David Foscaldo, who had made the traffic stop, determined that the license plate on the Tahoe actually belonged to a different vehicle, police say, and that the vehicle did not have valid insurance.
According to police, when a tow truck arrived to take the vehicle away, Chauvette said he had a gun in the car. After police obtained a warrant, a search of the vehicle turned up a 9 mm handgun, ammunition and magazines under the rear seat.
Chauvette was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a permit, possession of ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine and various motor vehicle charges.
He was released on $540 bail pending his arraignment at Wrentham District Court.
Assisting Foscaldo were Officer Scott Dion and Detective Patrick Morrison.
