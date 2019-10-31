FOXBORO — A local man was ordered held without bail Thursday on several weapons charges following an arrest in which police say they chased the suspect down after he tried to flee.
Michael T. Kennedy, 42, of Hanover Foxborough apartments on Fischer Street, was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on 11 charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a silencer and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
He faces a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.
His mother, Michelle Kennedy, said Thursday she called police Wednesday night to say she had found a backpack in her son’s room in which he allegedly stashed a gun, an assortment of weapons parts — including a silencer — and ammunition.
He was arrested about 9 p.m. Wednesday after running from a car police stopped outside the luxury apartment complex, according to police.
Tucked in the passenger’s seat facing the door, where police say Kennedy was sitting before he ran, was a loaded Glock 9 mm semiautomatic pistol with one round in the chamber, according to court records.
Kennedy was arrested after police say he struggled with officers and refused to comply with orders.
In court, Kennedy said he was “beaten senseless” by police.
Police were concerned Kennedy had a weapon on him because while they were searching for him, officers were told he was armed and made remarks that “he wouldn’t go back to prison,” according to court records.
His mother was in court for her son’s arraignment and said the allegations against him do not reflect the person he is.
She said he is the primary caretaker for her husband and “is the most loving person to his father.”
The mother said she was worried about her son’s mental health because he recently began seeing a new doctor and was on new medications. She believes the medications have affected his behavior.
“I was just worried about his mental health. I didn’t want anybody to get hurt,” Kennedy said.
Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a car driven by a woman he has been dating, who was not arrested or charged with any crime. She told police she was unaware of the gun, according to court records.
Among the items police say they found inside the backpack were a semi-automatic pistol with no serial number, multiple firearms parts, two large capacity magazines loaded with 9 mm ammunition and a box of 9 mm ammunition.
They also found two suspected steroid vials, multiple syringes, a black mask, hollowed out metal flashlights and a gun barrel, according to court records.
Police say Kennedy is known to them and has a lengthy felony record with stints in jail, a history of violence and does not have a license to carry firearms.
Kennedy was apprehended by Officer James Parah who was assisted by officers Michael Alberts, Stephen McGrath, and Paul Politsopolos.
Lt. Richard Noonan said the incident remains under investigation.
Investigating were detectives Sgt. Kenneth Fitzgerald Jr. and Patrick Hoffman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.