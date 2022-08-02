A team of assessors from the commission is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 10 to start examining various aspects of the police department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities, Police Chief Michael Grace said in a statement Sunday.
Verification by the team that the department meets the commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain state accreditation.
The self-initiated evaluation is a process by which police departments “strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession,” Grace said.
The department received state certification by the commission last year, which is the first step to achieving accreditation.
Being certified or accredited, the commission says, demonstrates an agency’s commitment to professionalism and excellence.
Both reduce the loss in liability claims, according to the commission.
In order to achieve accreditation status, the department must meet over 250 applicable mandatory standards as well as 69 of optional standards.
Overseeing the process for the department is Deputy Chief Richard Noonan, who serves as the department’s accreditation manager.
The 11-member commission is made up of six members appointed by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, one by the Massachusetts Municipal Association, and one by the Massachusetts Police Association.
There are 250 police agencies in the state that are participating in the program to be either certified or accredited. Foxboro would be the third area police department to be certified or accredited.
Norton and North Attleboro are other area police departments that are accredited.
