FOXBORO -- The police department is seeking accreditation by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, a private, independent agency that reviews police policies, procedures and facilities.

A team of assessors from the commission is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 10 to start examining various aspects of the police department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities, Police Chief Michael Grace said in a statement Sunday.

