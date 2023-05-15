Taylor Swift The Eras Tour - Nashville

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She’ll be performing three sold-out shows May 19-21 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (Associated Press)

 George Walker IV - staff, AP

FOXBORO -- Anyone attending the sold-out Taylor Swift concert at Gillette Stadium this weekend should arrive early to make sure they can see her shake it off.

“Early, early, early and you will have success,” Police Chief Michael Grace said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.