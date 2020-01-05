FOXBORO — Police are investigating an early morning burglary during which the homeowner confronted the intruder who fled the house.
The brazen crime was reported on Field Stone Road just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.
The intruder broke into the home while the residents were asleep before one of the homeowners confronted the burglar who fled the house, police said in a statement.
No injuries were reported.
Police searched the area with the assistance of Mansfield police and a Mansfield police K-9 unit, but the intruder was not found, police said.
Detectives were able to gather evidence at the scene, which is currently being processed.
The police statement did not disclose what kind of evidence police recovered.
Police went door-to-door in surrounding neighborhoods to check for surveillance video and evidence of other crimes.
“The department is asking area residents to check their surveillance systems for anything suspicious and to check their residence for evidence of any other attempted crimes,” police said.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Foxboro police at 508-543-1212 ext. 213.
“For investigative purposes, no other information will be released,” the statement said.
The burglary is the second in the area in two months in which intruders entered homes while residents were asleep.
In Mansfield last month, two burglars entered a home on Stearns Avenue and fled with cash and a laptop computer while the occupants were asleep.
Two suspects have been arrested in the Mansfield incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.