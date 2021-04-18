foxboro car vandalized

One of the cars keyed near the Residence Inn in Foxboro early Friday.

 FOXBORO POLICE

FOXBORO — Police are investigating a rash of vandalism to cars and are asking the public for help in identifying the perpetrator or perpetrators.

The crimes were reported 3 a.m. Friday near the Residence Inn at 250 Foxborough Blvd.

Witnesses told police 17 cars were vandalized. The tires were slashed on some of the vehicles and a few were keyed all over.

A possible suspect vehicle is a white Honda Accord, police said.

People with any information are urged to call police at 508-543-4343.

