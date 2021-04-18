FOXBORO — Police are investigating a rash of vandalism to cars and are asking the public for help in identifying the perpetrator or perpetrators.
The crimes were reported 3 a.m. Friday near the Residence Inn at 250 Foxborough Blvd.
Witnesses told police 17 cars were vandalized. The tires were slashed on some of the vehicles and a few were keyed all over.
A possible suspect vehicle is a white Honda Accord, police said.
People with any information are urged to call police at 508-543-4343.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.