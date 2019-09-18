FOXBORO — Police are investigating a stabbing reported early Wednesday morning at the Gaard Motel on Route 1.
The victim, a 34-year-old man who was staying in a room at the motel, called 911 about 2:40 a.m. to report that he had been stabbed in the back, according to police.
The man suffered a serious but not life-threatening wound to the back and was taken by ambulance to Norwood Hospital where he was treated, according to Detective Lt. Michael Grace.
The detective declined to disclose too many details on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made but police are still conducting interviews and reviewing security video, Grace said.
“There is no threat to the public at this time,” he said.
