FOXBORO -- The police department’s four-legged crime fighter is now in a fight of his own.
K9 Drax has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and forced to retire, the department says, but he has begun radiation treatment and is showing signs of improvement.
Drax trained with the police department and has worked for about two years with his handler, Officer Kurt Pollister, who has now adopted Drax and made him a pet.
“During his short career, Drax has provided an invaluable service to the department and to the community,” police said in a statement Wednesday night. "From locating narcotics during motor vehicle stops to tracking down missing children, adults or wanted suspects, Drax has made a positive impact on the community he loyally served."
Pollister recently took the 3-year-old German-Dutch shepherd mix to the veterinarian after he noticed some changes in his eating habits.
“It was there that he received the heartbreaking news that Drax has been diagnosed with a brain tumor,” police said.
“We wish him nothing but the best in his continued treatment and forthcoming retirement,” the department added.
Thanks in large part to donations by Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog, police say Pollister will be continuing the department’s K9 program. He will be training with a new K9 in the next several months.
