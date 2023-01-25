foxboro be suspect 1-25-23

Foxboro police say this person is suspected of breaking into a car at a local gym. The suspect may have been driving a Toyota 4Runner SUV.

 FOXBORO POLICE

FOXBORO -- Police are warning residents of an increase in break-ins into motor vehicles parked at gyms and large shopping plazas.

In the incidents, police say, the doors of the vehicles entered were left unlocked and valuables in the vehicles were visible.

