FOXBORO — A Boston man allegedly drove a stolen telephone company truck to the Burrell Elementary School on Tuesday and swiped a hard hat in an attempt to blend in with construction workers and avoid arrest.
Frederick Hernandez-Jones, 34, of the Dorchester section of Boston, was apprehended Tuesday morning outside the school and is facing five charges, including using a motor vehicle without authority, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering, driving with a revoked license and larceny, according to police.
His arrest came after dispatchers received a call about 9 a.m. Tuesday from an Oak Street business owner. The owner said a man driving a telephone company truck was on his property and acting suspiciously.
The suspect also allegedly entered the owner’s vehicle and stole a checkbook, according to police.
While investigating the complaint, police learned a short time later the telephone company truck was stolen earlier that morning from a deli in Randolph while the driver was inside.
Police found the stolen truck at the Burrell School and said several construction workers on site told them the driver was acting suspiciously and asking people for a ride.
While officers were on scene, other construction workers pointed out the suspect and told police the man stole a hard hat and cigarettes and was trying to open doors of vehicles in the parking lot.
When officers encountered the man, he was wearing the hard hat and a yellow safety vest, apparently in an effort to avoid arrest, according to police.
After a brief investigation, officers arrested Hernandez-Jones and identified him as the same man who was seen on Oak Street, police said.
