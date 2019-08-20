FOXBORO -- Six people were taken into custody at the George Strait concert over the weekend, police said.
Three people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges with one facing additional charges of assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer.
Three others were taken into protective custody but face no criminal charges. The concert was Saturday night at the Gillette Stadium.
