FOXBORO -- The police department is seeking certification by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, a private, independent agency that reviews police policies, procedures and facilities.
Three members of the commission recently completed an assessment and visited the police station as part of the certification process, Police Chief Michael Grace said in a statement.
To obtain certification from the group, a police department must meet 159 policy and procedure standards set by the commission.
“These required standards represent the best practices in modern day policing,” Grace said.
Leading this process for the department is Deputy Chief Richard Noonan, who serves as the department’s accreditation manager.
The 11-member commission is made up of six members appointed by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, one by the Massachusetts Municipal Association, and one by the Massachusetts Police Association.
It will take the commission several months to review the material submitted by Foxboro Police before the department receives an official certification award, according to Grace.
There are 110 police agencies in the state that are either certified or accredited. Foxboro would be the third area police department to be certified or accredited.
A certification is a step in the process to being accredited, according to the commission, but agencies do not have to seek accreditation.
Norton and North Attleboro are the only area police departments that are accredited, a higher achievement that involves meeting more mandatory standards.
Being certified or accredited demonstrates an agency’s commitment to professionalism and excellence, the commission says.
Both reduce the loss in liability claims, according to the commission.
Assessments are done every three years to ensure standards are being maintained.
