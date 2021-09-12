FOXBORO -- Lose a snake?
Then police are looking for you.
A ball python police dubbed “Slither,” was found over the weekend in the area of Bristol Lane in Foxboro. “No collar or tags,” police noted in their Facebook post Saturday.
Ball pythons are small burrowing Central African snakes that twist themselves into tight balls when alarmed. There were not reports on how this one was found.
However, “Slither is now safely in our custody,” police said, and they are asking the owner to reach out to the desk officer at 508-543-1212.
The Foxboro Animal Control Officer will be taking care of the snake until the owner is located.
