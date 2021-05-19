FOXBORO — Police are sporting orange ribbons on their cruisers to put a spotlight on safety during Motorcycle Awareness Month.
With the weather turning better, more motorcyclists are hitting the road so it is important for drivers to be aware of them, police said.
In addition, many new drivers will now be in traffic with the easing of the pandemic, and many of them have not been on the roadways with motorcycles, police said.
The theme of the safety campaign is “Spotlight Motorcycles are Everywhere.”
“Our hope is the ‘spotlight’ on motorcycle awareness will remind all vehicle operators to look twice and save a life,” police said.
In addition to sporting their own orange ribbons, police have a limited supply of free ribbons to give away for the rest of the month. They are available in the front lobby of the police station.
The ribbons can be tied on your mailbox or in a safe, visible spot.
Even the smallest momentary lapse in attention by a driver can result in the death of an unseen motorcyclist, police said.
In 2019 there were 5,014 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes nationwide. Those deaths accounted for 14 percent of total highway fatalities that year.
The National Safety Council offers these tips for safe driving:
- Allow greater distance when following a motorcycle.
- Never share the lane with a motorcycle.
- Show extra caution at intersections.
- Motorcyclists should position themselves to avoid a driver’s blind spot.
- All drivers should look twice before changing lanes and use a directional.
