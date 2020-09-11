FOXBORO — Keep the grill and burgers home.
That’s the message from Foxboro Police to New England Patriots fans regarding Sunday’s home opener at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.
“Just a friendly reminder: Although this Sunday will be the first New England Patriots home game of the season, we wanted to remind everyone that due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no fans allowed inside Gillette Stadium and there is no tailgating allowed in Stadium parking lots or satellite lots along Rte. 1,” police stated on their Facebook page. “This will apply to both Patriots games scheduled for the month of September. Please do your part to assure that everyone stays safe.”
The Kraft Group in early August unveiled plans for low-attendance Patriots home games this fall, but the state insisted on no fans for at least the September games.
The Patriots hope to allow up to 14,000 season-ticket holders at Gillette at some point this fall.
But until the state eases restrictions on outdoor gatherings as part of a Phase 4 coronavirus reopening plan, games will be played before empty seats.
The earliest fans could attend home games would be Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.