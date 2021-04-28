FOXBORO — Police say they will be cracking down on ATV and other off-road vehicle riders who operate illegally on conservation land and other town property.
Police Chief Michael Grace said Wednesday that riders have damaged topsoil on conservation land, including at the former town landfill on East Belcher Road.
“This is an ongoing issue,” Grace said, adding that police have responded to numerous complaints from residents.
The concern at the landfill is that the bikers can cause damage to the membrane that seals its contents and prevents damage to the environment, the chief said.
In past years, riders were blamed for damaging methane gas flumes and tearing down “no trespassing” signs.
The area is part of a larger conservation tract called the Rumford River Greenbelt.
Conservation Agent Janet Pierce said the off-road vehicles have ripped up walking trails and damaged vernal pools, threatening rare species and feeding habitats for wildlife.
“It makes it difficult to keep the conservation areas nice for people to escape to. (Riders) destroy town-owned and protected conversation land,” Pierce said.
The town has just under 2,000 acres of conservation land and there are about 700 acres in the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest.
In the past, bikers have been injured in accidents in conversation areas. In 2016, a biker broke his leg and it took rescue workers almost a half-hour to get him to an ambulance.
Grace said police will be stepping patrols with the help of the state Environmental Police, who have their own ATVs.
Anyone driving an off-road vehicle on town property risks a $50 fine and higher for subsequent offenses in addition to restitution for any damage.
In addition, there are fines starting at $250 for violation of state laws related to unauthorized use of ATVs and trespassers can face arrest.
ATVs are only allowed on designated trails in select public land open between May and November, according to town officials.
The trails are marked by signs with a yellow trail blazer. Some trail openings have been delayed due to weather conditions.
The town conservation commission has links to others trails in the area and state in addition to information about off-road vehicles at foxboroughma.gov/departments/conservation.
The police department also has links about ATV laws on their Facebook page.
To check if trails are open call the Department of Conservation and Recreation at 617-626-1250
