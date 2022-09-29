FOXBORO -- A multi-year state grant will help strengthen local efforts to address what victims’ advocates say is a rising tide of domestic violence and sexual assault, Police Chief Michael Grace said this week.
The grant award, totaling $240,000 over two years, is being provided to safety-focused agencies by the state Department of Public Health through the COVID-19 Sexual and Domestic Violence Trust Fund.
Foxboro was one of just four Massachusetts police agencies to receive funding this year, Grace said during a Tuesday night briefing for selectmen.
“Our approach on sexual assault and domestic violence is a victim-based approach,” he added. “That’s how we look at every single one of these situations.”
The state grant program is one of several established following the COVID-19 pandemic, when isolation from recurring quarantines fueled increased alcohol consumption, drug abuse and economic stress, all risk factors contributing to domestic violence.
Earlier this year, the Norfolk County district attorney had received a $230,400 grant to hire specialized domestic and sexual assault prosecutors through a separate $3 million funding pool awarded to 37 community-based organizations, police departments and state agencies.
Foxboro police will utilize its funds to boost existing efforts to support victims of family and domestic violence, which can include juvenile and homeless issues, as well as elder services, Grace said.
These include providing hotel rooms, cell phones or other necessities, when appropriate; expanding training for local officers; developing and implementing new programs, either internally or jointly with outside agencies and offsetting payroll costs related to family violence cases.