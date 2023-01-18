FOXBORO — Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a wallet from a woman at Stop & Shop last weekend then used her credit cards to make purchases.
Police say a man distracted the victim in the Route 140 store on Saturday while a woman stole her wallet from her cart.
The victim’s stolen credit cards were then used to make the purchases online and in person at Walmart in North Attleboro, according to police.
The female suspect is described as being of medium height with a large build. She wore a dark colored hat, an olive green jacket and white pants with a black design on them.
The male suspect was described as as being of medium height with a small build. He wore a dark colored hat and a white and black jacket with dark pants.
Both wore surgical masks commonly seen during the pandemic.
Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call Foxboro police at 508-543-1212.
