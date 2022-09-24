FOXBORO — Neponset Street will be closed to traffic for seven hours Saturday due to the Rodman Ride for Kids bicycling event.
The street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and traffic will be impacted on Neponset, Chestnut, Mechanic, Cocasset and East streets.
Bicyclists will be riding in groups or alone on those streets throughout the day. The route for the annual event is new this year and motorists are urged to use caution.
Police said motorists should expect longer delays at 9 a.m., the 50-mile start time, and again at 10:15 a.m., the 25-mile start time.
