Rodman Ride (copy)
Riders take off from the Lafayette House in Foxboro for the Rodman Ride for Kids in 2019.

 ELYSE BRIGHTMAN / SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

FOXBORO — Neponset Street will be closed to traffic for seven hours Saturday due to the Rodman Ride for Kids bicycling event.

The street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and traffic will be impacted on Neponset, Chestnut, Mechanic, Cocasset and East streets.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.