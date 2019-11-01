FOXBORO -- The Republican Town Committee will sponsor a presentation by Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry McDermott at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St.
The event is free and open to the public.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
FOXBORO -- The Republican Town Committee will sponsor a presentation by Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry McDermott at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St.
The event is free and open to the public.
Jim Hand may be reached at 508-236-0399 or jhand@thesunchronicle.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @TSCpolitics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.