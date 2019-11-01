FOXBORO -- The Republican Town Committee will sponsor a presentation by Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry McDermott at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St.

The event is free and open to the public.

