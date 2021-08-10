FOXBORO — Foxboro resident Joette Halpern has a knack and a passion for sewing.
For a number of years, the 62-year-old Foxboro resident has turned that passion into a purpose by creating dresses to be donated to little girls with cancer.
Recently, she partnered with Lawton Farm to display the dresses she makes. They are on sale for $20, with all proceeds going to St. Jude Hospital.
“My mother has always taught me the importance of helping others,” Halpern said.
A plain dress takes her about 1 1/2 hours to create, but with decorations such as ribbons, it requires a little more time.
Halpern learned sewing in junior high school and went to four years of private art classes and four years of private sewing classes in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy, where she grew up.
Halpern has lived in Foxboro with her husband Joel since 1984 and raised four daughters, Ashley, Courtney, Danielle and Mikayla.
She retired after working at Walmart in Walpole for 25 years and since becoming an empty-nester, has turned her passion for sewing into something that has made a difference in the lives of little girls who are battling cancer.
Her third daughter, Danielle West, describes her mom as a compassionate, caring and kind person.
“She puts everyone before herself and would give the shirt off her back. My mom is someone I can always count on to be there during good times and bad times. She is an amazing woman I am proud to call my mom,” West said.
“My mom inspires me to give back when I can and inspires me to be a better person every day,” West said.
To learn more, visit her Facebook page: JH Children’s Dresses for Charity.
