FOXBORO — Town resident Matt Quin has been named the new president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, hospital owner Care New England Health System announced Wednesday.
Quin has served in the interim role of COO since April and previously served as senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer since 2015 at the hospital.
Quin first arrived at Women & Infants in 2013 where he held the role of vice president of operations, patient care services.
“I am very grateful to Matt for stepping into the interim role earlier this year, providing a steadying hand, working hard to grow and expand a collaborative and collegial relationship with the union, physicians, and everyone who helps to makes Women & Infants Hospital a high caliber hospital,” said James E. Fanale, president and CEO of Care New England. “Matt has continuously proven his ability to guide and advance the mission of Women & Infants. From his clinical leadership to administrative oversight, he has shown the focus, energy, and insight needed to navigate this institution in the past, present, and now, the future.”
Quin is currently overseeing a significant financial improvement program through fiscal year 2020, identifying and implementing a growth and access plan, developing a labor and delivery suite model-of-care redesign plan, as well as establishing a joint strategic partnership specific to labor relations, and working with department chiefs and the Care New England Medical Group for an ongoing provider recruitment and retention program.
“I am grateful and honored,” Quin said of his appointment. “I know there remains significant work ahead with regard to improving finances, delivering higher quality care, improving patient experience, and a establishing a culture that is dedicated to significantly improving upon our community engagement, cultural sensitivities, and care equity to provide the best possible experience and clinical outcomes for every patient, every time.”
Prior to his time at Women & Infants, Quin worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, serving as director of the surgical and burn trauma intensive care unit.
Quin received a master’s of science in healthcare administration from Simmons College, Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.