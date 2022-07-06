FOXBORO — There will be a Republican running for state Senate in the Bristol-Norfolk District for the first time since 2017.
But don’t expect to see Michael Chaisson’s name on the GOP primary ballot in September.
Chaisson, who describes himself on his campaign website as a local resident and businessman, did not submit nomination papers to local election officials or the secretary of state’s office by the May deadline.
Paperwork he filed with the state’s campaign finance office indicates he organized his election committee at the beginning of June.
To secure the Republican nomination and get on the general election ballot in November, Chaisson will have to mount a write-in or sticker campaign over the next couple of months. Stickers are pre-printed labels with the candidate’s name and address that can be attached to a ballot under the office being sought.
According to the secretary of state’s office, Chaisson will have to get a minimum of 300 votes, the same as the number of signatures he would have had to gather to qualify for the primary ballot.
Chassion, who has evidently not run for office before, does not mention on any of his social media accounts that he will be seeking write-in votes. In fact, his literature does not mention the primary election at all. His lawn signs, which his campaign has been distributing since late June, say “Vote Nov. 8th,” the day of the general election. If he runs a write-in campaign for the general election, there is no minimum vote.
Chaisson did not return email or phone messages left for him Tuesday or Wednesday.
On his campaign’s website, Chaisson says he’s a Dedham native and graduate of Dedham High School. He worked as a union carpenter for several before starting his own construction company in 2017, he says, adding that the high cost of food, fuel and housing prompted him to run.
The accounts don’t mention Chaisson’s stands on any particular issues.
If he makes it on to the ballot in November — or chooses to run a write-in campaign in the general election — he will face incumbent state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who has represented the district since winning a special election in 2017, and independent candidate Laura Saylor of Mansfield.
Feeney beat Republican Jacob Ventura and independent Joe Shortsleeve in the special election and topped Ventura again in 2018 to win a full two-year term in the Senate. He had no primary or general election opponent in 2020.
Last year, the district’s lines were redrawn, as they are after every federal census to reflect shifts in population. In the redistricting by the state legislature, the Bristol and Norfolk district lost the town of North Attleboro but gained the entire city of Attleboro, which had previously been split between two Senate districts. The redrawn district includes Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Sharon and Canton.
Although he did not file paperwork with the secretary of state’s office, Chaisson has an account with the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance. According to records on file there, Chaisson has donated $2,000 to his own campaign, with another $1,000 from the head of a Dedham catering company. As of the beginning of this month he had just under $3,000 in cash on hand.
Feeney had just over $45,500 in his campaign fund as of the beginning of July. Saylor, the independent who has been endorsed by the Workers Party of Massachusetts, showed cash on hand of $28.