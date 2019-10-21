FOXBORO — A local resident had a part in this past weekend’s wedding of actress Jennifer Lawrence.
Kevin Tortorella, 62, who runs a Norwood-based food truck business, Boston’s Baddest Burger & Sandwich Co., served wedding guests early Sunday morning at Belcourt Castle in Newport.
Tortorella, who started the business in 2011, was contracted days before through a third-party booking company. He and a fellow employee served about 135 guests after midnight, and they had no idea it was Lawrence’s wedding until they arrived. But they didn’t see the bride.
It was the only food truck at the wedding, and it stayed until nearly 4 a.m. when a lot of limos were shuffling off guests. One guest reportedly returned for another burger, proclaiming it was the best burger he ever tasted.
The menu included the “Hub” burger, the “Chicky” chicken sandwich, the “Baddest” veggie burger, and the “Bad Dog” hot dog.
Lawrence, 29, who is known for roles in “The Hunger Games,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “Joy,” married New York art dealer Cooke Maroney.
People.com reported Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.
The films Lawrence has acted in have grossed over $6 billion worldwide, and she was the highest-paid actress in the world in 2015 and 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.