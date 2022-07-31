FOXBORO -- This past June, MJ Vuolo Nieves was looking for local Pride celebrations to go to as a family and saw that many of the surrounding towns had some, but not Foxboro.
That's what prompted the 46-year-old, who has lived in Foxboro for the past six years, to start a Pride group in town.
"Most were organized by local Pride organizations and again, Foxboro didn't have one," Vuolo said.
Vuolo started the group in mid-June and it currently has 45 members.
Vuolo had posted about it in the Foxboro Discussion group to get the word out and sent invites to a few local folks.
Activities include discussions and information on queer-related issues and the group has discussed having a picnic, amongst other activities.
"I wanted to have a space for queer folks in town to be able to find community and information that's pertinent to our concerns. We live in largely a heteronormative world, and sometimes it's helpful for marginalized groups to have spaces where we can exist without needing to 'perform' the dominant culture," Vuolo said.
"I'm pretty lucky in having a smooth coming out and transition on most fronts. I was most worried about my professional life (as a middle school administrator) that I work with hundreds of families from different cultural backgrounds to my own, many of them with strong traditional religious beliefs."
But Vuolo found that to be not much of an issue at all.
"I was already at my job for four years when I came out to the community, so I had already gained the trust and connected with so many people. I think when presented with someone they know already, people may come to queer folks with fewer preconceptions because they realize that 'Oh, this identity is just one piece of who you are.' It's not the totality of who I am and it doesn't change anything in how I work, relate to people, etc." Vuolo said.
Vuolo who has three children, ages 8, 10, and 11, said when she came out to her family about three years ago it was very much a non-issue.
"My family's been all for it," Vuolo said. "My wife (Mandy Vuolo) is a member and my kids are young enough that they don't care."