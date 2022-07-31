MJ Vuolo Nieves and family

MJ Vuolo Nieves, who has started a Pride group in town, and family.

 submitted

FOXBORO -- This past June, MJ Vuolo Nieves was looking for local Pride celebrations to go to as a family and saw that many of the surrounding towns had some, but not Foxboro.

That's what prompted the 46-year-old, who has lived in Foxboro for the past six years, to start a Pride group in town.