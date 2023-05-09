Foxboro town hall file photo building

Foxboro Town Hall

 file photo

FOXBORO -- A bare quorum of registered voters made quick work of a 23-item agenda at the annual town meeting Monday night, approving a $94.4 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 and green-lighting a raft of zoning revisions, most with little or no debate.

Mindful of the disappointing turnout for the May 3 town elections, when no races were contested and just 324 of the town’s 13,044 registered voters cast ballots, officials had understandably been concerned about the prospects for a quorum this week.