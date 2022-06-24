FOXBORO -- Residents living near a planned large warehouse at the former Family Funway site on Route 1 near Walpole are up in arms over the proposal.
About 60 mostly neighbors turned out Thursday night to a public hearing before the planning board on the plans. The meeting had been moved to the high school auditorium because of the anticipated crowd.
The plans by Rockpoint Fund Acquisitions LLC call for a 224,750-square-foot warehouse, with office space at 2 Washington St. (Route 1).
No tenant has been announced, but attorney Frank Spillane of Foxboro, representing the applicant, said the building could be divided into up to three tenants.
An estimated 65 truck trips a day could come and go from the facility, residents were told.
Many of the residents attending the hearing live on nearby Beach and North streets, and they feared more truck traffic and speeding on their roads.
Trucks would be directed from Interstates 495 and 95 to Route 1, applicant representatives said.
Residents and planning board members noted truckers using GPS will still at times take the shortest route.
"There are many children, you have school buses," Bruce Young of Beach Street said.
David Lescoe, a longtime Beach Street resident, recalled the old truck terminal in the area.
"The noise, banging and clanging," Lescoe said, adding neighbors hear similar noise from nearby freight trains. "It's going to bring the same problems back into the neighborhood. We have children, a lot of people walk their dogs. A lot of joggers, bicyclists."
Another resident of Beach, Robert Kaufman, questioned what would happen if the tenant turns out to be Amazon with endless van delivery.
"If that opens up, you're going to be up all night," Ken Aretz of Beach warned residents, mentioning he lives near the industrial park and has trouble crossing the street.
There is a heavy truck overnight exclusion on Beach and North streets and Public Works Director Chris Gallagher said signs should be going up any day.
Some residents advocated for a return of entertainment to the site. Family Funway was such a business, with games and other amusements.
Engineer Bill Buckley of Bay Colony Group of Foxboro said there would be 38 truck bays and 197 parking spaces, with another 121 parking spaces for mostly truck trailers.
"We wanted to keep the truck docks as far away from residences as possible," Buckley said, estimating the nearest home would be 340 feet away.
Light poles would run up to 25 feet high, with LED lights focusing lighting downward, he said.
Traffic engineer Jason Adams of McMahon Associates of Taunton performed a traffic impact study.
"The project would not have a significant impact on Route 1. There is capacity to accept a project of this size," Adams said. "It's not a noticeable difference along Route 1."
Spillane pointed out there are several existing warehouses along Route 1 in the area.
"With these unknowns, there would have to be so many conditions for me to be comfortable with this," planning board member Tracey Vasile said. "I think it would be a huge deterrent to tenants."
The property had once been a farm.
A special permit from the planning board would be needed for building height as 42 feet is planned in a zone that limits buildings to 40 feet, Spillane said.
Two above-ground stormwater basins are planned, and there is water and sewer service from Route 1.
The project just went before the conservation commission as there are wetlands involved.
The planning board hearing was continued to 7:45 p.m. July 14, tentatively at the high school.