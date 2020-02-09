FOXBORO -- Local "Survivor" champion Jeremy Collins is back in the spotlight in the long-running CBS reality TV show.
Collins is one of 20 former winners of "Survivor" participating in the 20th anniversary and 40th season, "Winners at War," which starts Wednesday. Each year of the award-winning show has two seasons.
Collins took home the $1 million prize in 2015 in Season 31, "Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance," in his second stint on the show. He was the unanimous choice for top player.
This time around, the grand prize is $2 million.
Collins is a Cambridge firefighter, and his wife, Val, is a sergeant on the Foxboro Police Department. His wife, incidentally, competed with him in Season 29.
"Survivor" involves contestants trying to survive for weeks on meager and unfamiliar food in primitive beach-side shelters, and making alliances to avoid being voted off the game by competitors.
A retrospective of "Survivor" was shown last week to kick off the anniversary.
