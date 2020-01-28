FOXBORO -- Declining enrollment is prompting some changes to the school budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
After the annual public hearing on the spending plan Monday night, school committee members voted unanimously to request a $37,499,121 budget at the May annual town meeting.
The budget represents a $1.38 million, or 3.8 percent, hike over this year's spending.
The percentage increase is slightly higher than the town government's goal of a 3.5 percent ceiling on the overall town budget increase.
The main drivers in the budget increase, School Business Manager Bill Yukna said, are out-of-district special education tuition and transportation, and employee pay increases.
The former is projected to jump about $1.1 million, with $900,000 for tuition and $200,000 for transportation.
The school department has been successful holding down the special education increases even more by educating more and more special ed students within the school system.
In fact, the budget calls for adding a special education therapist for the elementary schools, as well as language teachers for the middle school.
Payroll is anticipated to climb about $348,000, but that is down from past year increases of $650,000 to $750,000, Yukna said.
At the high school, the reduction of a math teacher, and part-time reductions in the nursing staff, art, health and wellness, world language and technical education are proposed. The part-time nurse position has been filled by a long-term substitute.
For Ahern Middle School, two teaching positions slated for elimination have been filled by long-term substitute teachers, Yukna said.
A reduction in a math teacher, and part-time reductions in technical education, world language, art and health and wellness are also on the table.
"We're being reactive to the enrollment we have," Yukna said. "We're going to make a lot of (personnel) moves. It does involve a lot of people."
Enrollment last year stood at 2,591, this year is 2,584, and next year is pegged at 2,549 students.
"We've had declining enrollment for a number of years at the elementary level, and now we are seeing that at the secondary level," Superintendent Amy Berdos said.
Yukna presented a brief overview of enrollment over the past several decades. It shows for the decade of 1980-89 there was a high enrollment of 3,100 students and low enrollment of 2,400; 1990-1999, a high enrollment of 2,900, low of 2,400; 2000 to 2010, high of 3,000, low of 2,800; and 2010-2019, a high of 2,800 and low of about 2,500.
"It's very cyclical," Yukna said.
There are 39 out-of-district students. The percentage of such pupils in relation to overall enrollment is lower than average for school districts, Yukna added.
All expense accounts have been level funded, he noted.
"I think it's very responsive budgeting," school board vice chairman Richard Pearson said. "It's very fair. I think it shows great justification for what we are asking for."
School committee member Brent Ruter, who works in the education field, said he feels Foxboro is being more responsive to enrollment changes than other school systems.
School board members also supported the proposed $558,500 capital improvement program -- nearly double over this year's such spending, that asks for $200,000 for computers, $161,000 for two full-size buses, $82,500 for a mini bus, $40,000 for copiers, and $75,000 to replace musical instruments.
The budget will be presented to the advisory committee Feb. 5. The only two residents in the audience for the public hearing on the budget were advisory committee members.
