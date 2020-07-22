Impressed by her response to a historic level of disruption that continues to test her leadership and organization skills, school committee members this week rewarded Superintendent Amy Berdos with a pay raise and five-year contract extension.
“This vote is our hope for your future with us and the future of this school system,” Chairman Richard Pearson said Monday afternoon when announcing the results of Berdos’ annual job review.
Berdos, who had been appointed to replace former superintendent Debra Spinelli in January 2018, received a “proficient” rating from school board members. Although a slight decline from 2019, when she earned an “exemplary” rating in composite ranking, the evaluation still proved sufficient to unanimously award her with a long-term contract.
Board members also voted unanimously to grant Berdos a $5,153 (2.75 percent) merit raise, bringing her salary to $192,549 and her total compensation (including auto and phone allowances, as well as a $1,000 longevity bonus) to $197,550.
Berdos did not comment as board members emerged from an executive session to ratify the contractual matter. But following the late afternoon meeting she said there was no place she would rather work than Foxboro schools.
Conducting the annual job review along with Pearson, Brent Reuter, Rob Canfield and Tina Belanger was former school board member Beverley Lord, whose term expired in May.
Pearson characterized the annual review as a “standard boilerplate evaluation” framework instituted by the state Department of Education, with each school board member rating Berdos — first, against four established goals and second, against four state-determined standards: instructional leadership, management and operations, community engagement and professional culture.
In addition to explaining the rankings based on different criteria, Pearson read selected quotes from the individual evaluations, but did not attribute them to specific board members.
“Without reservation, Dr. Berdos leads the culture and climate of Foxboro Public Schools through her energy and attention to the educational environment,” read one of the quotes. “A school culture and climate is a strong contributing factor to the academic success of students. The dedication of the faculty, which is an outgrowth of leadership from the superintendent, is also a very influential component of academic success.”
“Dr. Berdos has continued to set the standard,” read another, “with consistent focus on equity in learning, professional development for administrators and educators in the district, strong collaboration with the school leads and individual teachers, connection with students, parents/guardians and the community, and sound fiscal management.”
